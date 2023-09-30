 Skip navigation
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G - Round One
Lexi, Lydia off to good starts in NW Arkansas
2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches
Koepka takes shot at Rahm: ‘Act like a child’
San Francisco Giants fire Gabe Kapler
Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler with 3 games left in his 4th season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_iowa_dejeanhiggins_v2_230929.jpg
DeJean and Higgins discuss Iowa football game day
nbc_rugby_nzlvita_230929.jpg
Highlights: New Zealand v. Italy, Rugby WC
nbc_golf_lpga_nwarkansasrd1_230929.jpg
Highlights: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wild sign right wings Zuccarello and Foligno to contract extensions

  
Published September 29, 2023 09:47 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

Apr 25, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed right wings Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno to contract extensions Friday, further solidifying their forward group beyond this season.

Zuccarello got a two-year, $8.25 million extension. Foligno got a four-year, $16 million extension.

Zuccarello, 36, has three 20-goal seasons in 13 years in the NHL, two of them with the Wild over the last two seasons. He had 22 goals and a team-leading 45 assists in 2022-23 while averaging a career-high 20:12 of average ice time per game. The Norway native is a close friend and linemate of star Kirill Kaprizov and is entering his fifth year with the Wild.

Zuccarello began his career with the New York Rangers. He signed a five-year, $30 million deal with Minnesota on July 1, 2019.

The deals for Zuccarello and Foligno put eight of the Wild’s top nine forwards under contract through at least next season. Ryan Hartman, the usual center between Kaprizov and Zuccarello, is due to become a free agent next summer.

Foligno, 32, is an alternate captain and had seven goals and 14 assists with a team-high 237 hits last season. He was acquired by the Wild on June 30, 2017, in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. He signed a three-year, $9.3 million contract extension Jan. 12, 2021.