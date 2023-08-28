2023 AFC roster cutdown tracker

We’ll be tracking the roster moves that all 16 AFC teams make to reach the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. All the moves can be found here:

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills: Waived or released DT Cortez Broughton, WR Isaiah Coulter, S Jared Mayden, T Garrett McGhin, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Jace Sternberger, and LB DaShaun White.

Cincinnati Bengals:

Cleveland Browns: Traded T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to Patriots for RB Pierre Strong. Placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve and waived or released CB Caleb Biggers, LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, TE Thomas Greaney, CB Gavin Heslop, T Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadors, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett, and RB Jordan Wilkins.

Denver Broncos: Waived or released WR Kendall Hinton, WR J.J. Koski, WR Nick Williams, DB Delonte Hood, and T Isaiah Prince.

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts: Waived or released RB Kenyan Drake, CB Teez Tabor, WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, G Emil Ekiyor, TE Nick Eubanks, K Lucas Havrisik, TE Michael Jacobson, and T Matthew Vanderslice. Released WR Breshad Perriman.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Kansas City Chiefs:

Las Vegas Raiders: Waived LB Isaac Darkangelo, CB Isiah Brown, DT Doug Costin, CB Bryce Cosby, QB Chase Garbers, G Vitaliy Gurman, RB Darwin Thompson, and WR Chris Lacy. Placed RB Brittain Brown, TE Jacob Hollister, and WR Isaiah Zuber on injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Miami Dolphins:

New England Patriots: Traded RB Pierre Strong to Browns for T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Traded 2024 sixth-round pick to Vikings for T Vederian Lowe.

New York Jets:

Pittsburgh Steelers: Traded OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams. Waived WR Dan Chisena, DB Nevelle Clarke, LB Kuony Deng, CB Madre Harper, DL James Nyamwaya, K B.T. Potter, LB Forrest Rhyne, and LS Rex Sunahara

Tennessee Titans: Waived or released K Michael Badgley, DB L.J. Davis, WR Gavin Holmes, G Zack Johnson, C James Murray, and TE Justin Rigg.