2023 NFC roster cutdown tracker

We’ll be tracking the roster moves that all 16 NFC teams make to reach the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. All the moves can be found here:

Arizona Cardinals:

Atlanta Falcons: Waived or released OL Jalen Mayfield, CB Bless Austin, DL Delontae Scott, and DT Justin Ellis.

Carolina Panthers: Waived QB Jake Luton, RB Camerun Peoples, WR Gary Jennings, WR CJ Saunders, T Larnel Coleman, DL Antwuan Jackson, LB Bumper Pool, S Collin Duncan, S Josh Thomas, CB Rejzohn Wright, and K Matthew Wright.

Chicago Bears: Waived or released QB P.J. Walker, OL Alex Leatherwood, and G Gabe Houy.

Dallas Cowboys: Traded 2024 fourth-round pick to the 49ers for QB Trey Lance.

Detroit Lions: Waived or released DL Christian Covington, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Bobby Hart, WR Jason Moore, RB Devine Ozigbo, WR Trinity Benson, WR Avery Davis, OL Obinna Eze, TE Daniel Helm, OL Alex Mollette, S Scott Nelson, OL Darrin Paulo, and CB Colby Richardson

Green Bay Packers:

Los Angeles Rams: Acquired OL Kevin Dotson in trade with Steelers.

Minnesota Vikings: Traded T Vederian Lowe to the Patriots for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

New Orleans Saints:

New York Giants: Waived or released RB James Robinson, WR Collin Johnson, DT Kevin Atkins, NT Donovan Jeter, DB Darren Evans, T Korey Cunningham, T Julien Davenport, WR Jaydon Mickens, DE Tashawn Bower, and DT Brandin Bryant. Placed WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on injured reserve.

Philadelphia Eagles: Waived or released T Dennis Kelly, G Josh Andrews, TE Dan Arnold, T Brett Toth, WR Deon Cain, C Cameron Tom, QB Ian Book, TE Tyree Jackson, and G Tyrese Robinson. Placed T Roderick Johnson on injured reserve.

San Francisco 49ers: Traded QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Seattle Seahawks: Waived TE Sal Cannella, DE Jordan Ferguson, WR Malik Flowers, CB Benjie Franklin, WR Justin Marshall, CB Chris Steele, and RB Wayne Taulapapa.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Washington Commanders: Waived or released WR Marcus Kemp and LB Ferron Gardner.