IndyCar at Toronto: How to watch on Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
The NTT IndyCar Series will conclude its 2024 street race schedule with Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (1 p.m. ET, Peacock).
It’s the 36th edition of the event whose 11-turn, 1.786-mile layout runs around Exhibition Place.
Christian Lundgaard is the defending race winner. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver earned his first (and to date, only) IndyCar career victory from the pole position, winning by nearly 12 seconds over Alex Palou.
Palou enters this year’s race with a 35-point lead over Will Power in trying to defend his series championship.
Scott Dixon has the most IndyCar wins (four) at Toronto among active drivers.
Of the remaining six races, there also are four on ovals (World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway) and one on a road course (Portland International Raceway).
Here are the details for the Honda Indy Toronto race weekend (all times are ET):
INDYCAR TORONTO SPEEDWAY START TIMES
TV: Sunday’s race broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock
Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Charlie Kimball and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)
INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.
PRACTICE: Friday, 3 p.m. (Peacock), Saturday, 10:30 a.m. (Peacock), Sunday, 10 a.m. (Peacock)
QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (Peacock)
RACE DISTANCE: 85 laps (151.81 miles) on an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit in Toronto around Exhibition Place.
FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 73 degrees with an 8% chance of rain at the green flag.
INDYCAR TORONTO WEEKEND SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, JULY 19
9-10 a.m.: Radical Cup practice
10:15-10:45 a.m.: USF2000 practice
11-11:30 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice
11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada practice
1-1:25 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying
1:40-2 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying
2:15-2:35 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying
3-4:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)
4:30-4:50 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada qualifying
5:05-5:40 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 1
SATURDAY, JULY 20
9:10-9:30 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying 2
9:45-10:05 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying 2
10:30-11:30 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)
11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 1
12:40-1:25 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1
1:40-2:15 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 2
2:45-4:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)
4:30-5:15 p.m.: SF Pro 2000 Race 1
SUNDAY, JULY 21
8-8:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2
8:55-9:35 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2
10-10:30 a.m.: IndyCar warmup (Peacock)
10:45-11:25 a.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 2
11:40 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 3
1:30 p.m.: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (85 Laps/151.81 miles, Peacock)
2024 SEASON RECAPS
ROUND 1: Josef Newgarden dominates in season opener l Results, points
$1 MILLION CHALLENGE: Alex Palou takes big payday l Results
ROUND 2: Scott Dixon sublimely saves fuel to win Long Beach l Results, points
ROUND 3: Scott McLaughlin wins from the pole at Barber l Results, points
ROUND 4: Alex Palou wins again on the Indy road course l Results, points
ROUND 5: Josef Newgarden repeat winner at Indy 500 l Results, points
ROUND 6: Scott Dixon wins another wild Detroit race l Results, points
ROUND 7: Will Power ends 34-race winless streak at Road America l Results, points
ROUND 8: Alex Palou takes championship lead with Laguna Seca win l Results, points
ROUND 9: Pato O’Ward outduels Alex Palou at Mid-Ohio l Results, points
ROUND 10: Scott McLaughlin is an IndyCar oval winner for the first time l Results, points
ROUND 11: Will Power earns first Iowa win; Robb OK after massive crash l Results, points
INDYCAR COVERAGE ON NBC SPORTS
IndyCar enters the hybrid era at Mid-Ohio
Alexander Rossi on his Arrow McLaren exit
Christian Lundgaard leaving Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Arrow McLaren
Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough
Arrow McLaren signs Nolan Siegel to multiyear deal to drive No. 6
Why Will Power’s Road America victory was special
Nolan Siegel replaces Agustin Canapino at Road America
Indy 500 legend Parnelli Jones dies at 90
Helio Castroneves replacing Tom Blomqvist for two races
Exclusive sitdown with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden
The Indy 500’s $4.2 Million Man
Arrow McLaren and Pato O’Ward’s Indy 500: ‘Damn, this really hurts’
Kyle Larson on his disappointing attempt at The Double
GM Motorsports seeing lots of crossover in Larson’s “Double”
Would IndyCar drivers ever try “The Double” in reverse?
The logistics of Kyle Larson’s “Double” attempt
The wreath girl of the Indianapolis 500
Simon Pagenaud returns behind the wheel of an Indy car
NASCAR legend Rick Hendrick excited for first Indy 500
Kyle Larson embracing Indy 500 traditions, such as milking cow
Incredible drama, tremendous pressure in Indy 500 qualifying
IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark, insults after Sonsio Grand Prix
An interview with Roger Penske ahead of the 108th Indy 500
“There’s a lady attacking me": IndyCar drivers react to mannequin
Michael Andretti calls out Penske for push to pass scandal
“That’s a lie": IndyCar reacts to push to pass scandal
“I’m not a liar": Emotional Josef Newgarden discusses push to pass scandal
Despite suspensions, Will Power remains confident
Team Penske suspends four key team members for May
Myles Rowe focused on reaching IndyCar in 2025
Josef Newgarden disqualified from GP of St. Pete; Pato O’Ward declared winnner
Kyle Larson “finally ready” to tackle the Indy 500
Katherine Legge back at Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing and beauty brand sponsor
Prema Racing will join IndyCar with two cars for 2025 season
Major face time for Josef Newgarden at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Newgarden paces Indy 500 Open Test; Kyle Larson second fastest
Christian Lundgaard being courted by teams but putting trust in Rahal
IndyCar reacts to Pato O’Ward’s $10 million salary revelation
Marcus Ericsson fits in perfectly as new face in Andretti Global star trio
Six major issues facing IndyCar entering the 2024 season
What’s new for IndyCar teams in 2024
Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete
Dale Coyne Racing announces lineup for season opener
IndyCar stars meet with Penske executives on big issues ahead of 2024 season
Pato O’Ward signs contract extension with Arrow McLaren
Marcus Ericsson paces parade of new faces at preseason Sebring test
IndyCar reveals host of changes, including practice and restart tweaks, lighter parts, safety, hybrid details
Jon Bon Jovi to lead IndyCar field to the green flag for St. Pete season opener
Kyle Larson enjoys “old school feel” at Phoenix IndyCar test
David Malukas sidelined for season opener with injury
Callum Ilott testing for Arrow McLaren in place of Malukas
IndyCar moving season finale from downtown Nashville to superspeedway
When will IndyCar return to the streets of downtown Nashville?
Scott Dixon, Alex Palou to race the 24 Hours of Le Mans
HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2024: Full NBC Sports schedule