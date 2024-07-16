IndyCar at Toronto: How to watch on Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

The NTT IndyCar Series will conclude its 2024 street race schedule with Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (1 p.m. ET, Peacock).

It’s the 36th edition of the event whose 11-turn, 1.786-mile layout runs around Exhibition Place.

Christian Lundgaard is the defending race winner. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver earned his first (and to date, only) IndyCar career victory from the pole position, winning by nearly 12 seconds over Alex Palou.

Palou enters this year’s race with a 35-point lead over Will Power in trying to defend his series championship.

Scott Dixon has the most IndyCar wins (four) at Toronto among active drivers.

Of the remaining six races, there also are four on ovals (World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway) and one on a road course (Portland International Raceway).

Here are the details for the Honda Indy Toronto race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR TORONTO SPEEDWAY START TIMES

TV: Sunday’s race broadcast will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock

Kevin Lee is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Charlie Kimball and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 3 p.m. (Peacock), Saturday, 10:30 a.m. (Peacock), Sunday, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: 85 laps (151.81 miles) on an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit in Toronto around Exhibition Place.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 73 degrees with an 8% chance of rain at the green flag.

INDYCAR TORONTO WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JULY 19

9-10 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

10:15-10:45 a.m.: USF2000 practice

11-11:30 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada practice

1-1:25 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying

1:40-2 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

2:15-2:35 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

3-4:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

4:30-4:50 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada qualifying

5:05-5:40 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 1

SATURDAY, JULY 20

9:10-9:30 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying 2

9:45-10:05 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying 2

10:30-11:30 a.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 1

12:40-1:25 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

1:40-2:15 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 2

2:45-4:15 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

4:30-5:15 p.m.: SF Pro 2000 Race 1

SUNDAY, JULY 21

8-8:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

8:55-9:35 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

10-10:30 a.m.: IndyCar warmup (Peacock)

10:45-11:25 a.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 2

11:40 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 3

1:30 p.m.: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (85 Laps/151.81 miles, Peacock)

