NFL legacy LB Thomas Davis Jr. commits to Notre Dame
NFL legacy LB Thomas Davis Jr. commits to Notre Dame
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/j1gjp3c62eknhjutmzzm
Three Predictions: Nebraska's offense, Bryce Underwood, UCLA
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
nbc_cbb_hummelmuvpur_241113.jpg
Purdue, Marquette renew acquaintances in Milwaukee
nbc_cbb_hummelwisvzona_241113.jpg
Tempo may decide Arizona vs. Wisconsin

nbc_golf_southwestcedarcreast_241113.jpg
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 3
nbc_cbb_hummelmuvpur_241113.jpg
Purdue, Marquette renew acquaintances in Milwaukee
nbc_cbb_hummelwisvzona_241113.jpg
Tempo may decide Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Anaheim Ducks place D Cam Fowler, F Robby Fabbri on injured reserve

  
Published November 13, 2024 08:26 PM
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

Oct 22, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have placed forward Robby Fabbri and defenseman Cam Fowler on injured reserve.

The Ducks made the moves Wednesday before their home game against Vegas. Anaheim recalled center Jansen Harkins and defenseman Drew Helleson from their AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Fowler missed the Ducks’ past two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran defenseman leads the Ducks in ice time this season and has recorded two assists in 12 games while seeing ice time on the penalty-killing units.

Fabbri joined Anaheim last summer in a trade with Detroit, and he has two goals in 14 games for the Ducks. He missed practice Tuesday with an undisclosed injury after playing against Columbus on Sunday.

Forward Mason McTavish missed the Ducks’ game against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury, but he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve.

Anaheim (5-7-2) snapped a four-game skid Sunday with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.