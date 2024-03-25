Arizona Coyotes sign Josh Doan, son of former longtime captain Shane Doan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Team vs Team
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: MAR 24 Spring Training Angels at Dodgers
2024 MLB Futures Best Bets for AL, NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
2024 MLB Futures Best Bets, Strikeout Props: Hunter Greene and Jesus Luzardo

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
oly24_xx_snoopbvplayers.jpg
Snoop Dogg meets world champs Hughes and Cheng
nbc_yahoo_guerrerojr_240325.jpg
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Big Ten Women's Tournament - Team vs Team
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: MAR 24 Spring Training Angels at Dodgers
2024 MLB Futures Best Bets for AL, NL MVP: Ronald Acuna, Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
2024 MLB Futures Best Bets, Strikeout Props: Hunter Greene and Jesus Luzardo

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
oly24_xx_snoopbvplayers.jpg
Snoop Dogg meets world champs Hughes and Cheng
nbc_yahoo_guerrerojr_240325.jpg
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arizona Coyotes sign Josh Doan, son of former longtime captain Shane Doan

  
Published March 25, 2024 05:58 PM
Syndication: Arizona Republic

October 14, 2022; Tempe, Ariz; USA; ASU forward Josh Doan (91) skates against Colgate during a game at Mullett Arena. Ncaa Hockey Asu Hockey Opening Night At Mullett Arena Colgate At Asu

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Coyotes have recalled forward Josh Doan, son of former longtime Arizona captain Shane Doan.

The 22-year-old from Scottsdale was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut against Columbus on Tuesday.

Josh Doan grew up in the Phoenix area, where his dad spent 21 seasons with the Coyotes - most of those as captain. Shane Doan is currently serving as special advisor to Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving.

Josh Doan leads Tucson with 26 goals and 20 assists in 62 games. The Coyotes selected him with the 37th overall pick of the 2021 NHL draft out of Arizona State. He also played 98 games in the USHL.