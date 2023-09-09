 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
NCAA Football: Indiana State at Indiana
Tayven Jackson leads Indiana to 41-7 rout of Indiana State in first career start
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in U.S. Open final, one win from record

Top Clips

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
Highlights: LPGA’s Queen City Champ., Round 2
nbc_rugby_fravnz_230908.jpg
Highlights: France v. New Zealand, Rugby WC
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
NCAA Football: Indiana State at Indiana
Tayven Jackson leads Indiana to 41-7 rout of Indiana State in first career start
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in U.S. Open final, one win from record

Top Clips

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
Highlights: LPGA’s Queen City Champ., Round 2
nbc_rugby_fravnz_230908.jpg
Highlights: France v. New Zealand, Rugby WC
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_230908.jpg
Cowboys-Giants lead Berry’s fantasy rich matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chicago Blackhawks to retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey

  
Published September 8, 2023 10:06 PM
NHL: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Unknown Date, 1992; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Chris Chelios (7) in action against the Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks will retire Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios’ No. 7 jersey.

The Blackhawks had Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder deliver the news to his longtime friend during the band’s concert at the United Center on Thursday night.

Chelios, 61, a Chicago native, played for his hometown team from 1990 until he was traded to Detroit in March 1999. He had 92 goals and 395 assists in 664 regular-season games with the Blackhawks. He remains the team’s career leader with 1,495 penalty minutes.

Danny Wirtz, the chairman and CEO of the team, said his late father, Rocky, wanted Chelios’ No. 7 to be the next number retired by the franchise. Rocky Wirtz died in July at age 70.

“Chris Chelios represents not only the Blackhawks, but, given his roots here, the city of Chicago,” Danny Wirtz said in a release.

Chelios is a three-time Norris Trophy winner - awarded to the NHL’s top defenseman - taking home the honor twice during his time in Chicago. He has been serving as a team ambassador for the Blackhawks.

The on-ice jersey ceremony will be held on Feb. 25 when Chicago hosts Detroit.

Chelios is the ninth player to have his number retired by the franchise, joining Glenn Hall (No. 1), Pierre Pilote (No. 3), Keith Magnusson (No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21), Tony Esposito (No. 35) and Marian Hossa ( No. 81).

Like Pilote and Magnusson, Chelios could have some company with No. 7 in the rafters at some point. Brent Seabrook was a key defenseman on three Stanley Cup champions in Chicago, also wearing No. 7.

In announcing Chelios’ honor, the Blackhawks said internal guidelines have been established for future jersey retirements.

“There is a lot to come for the organization as we celebrate achievements of the many great players who have worn the Blackhawks sweater,” said Jaime Faulkner, the team’s president of business operations. “With our upcoming centennial celebration during the 2025-26 season, plans to celebrate our alumni and additional jersey retirements will continue to emerge as we look forward to sharing that with our fans.”