Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

  
Published June 30, 2023 10:40 AM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning

Mar 12, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates goal against Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bill Guerin didn’t need to be reminded of how thin the upcoming crop of NHL free agents is regarded, or how numerous teams have already maxed out their payroll because of a salary cap that’s remained relatively flat since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

What the Minnesota Wild general manager preferred, in wrapping up the NHL draft in Music City on Thursday, is if someone reminded the prospective free agents - and especially their representatives - of that reality with the league’s signing period less than 48 hours away.

“That’d be a great message to send to the agents,” Guerin said. “Because they think the cap just went up $10 million.”

With the cap increasing to $83.5 million for next season, a $1 million jump from last year and up from $79.5 million in 2018-19, Guerin’s comments represent a pre-emptive warning to those expecting the usual round of fireworks to begin when the league’s free agent signing period opens on Saturday.

The more significant headlines are expected to focus on teams re-signing their stars, with the Buffalo Sabres anticipated to lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a long-term deal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets expected to finally announce the hiring of Mike Babcock as their coach.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen declined to discuss Babcock’s status because his contract with Toronto doesn’t expire until Friday. Babcock has been out of the NHL since being fired by the Maple Leafs in November 2019.

As for free agency, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he’ll make usual inquires, while acknowledging there’s “probably more needs than there are players at this point.”

The competitive teams - Boston, Tampa Bay, Colorado, Edmonton and defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas - are struggling to retain their own players.

The Bruins, coming off a season in which they set NHL single-season records for most wins (65) and points (135), have $10.9 million in cap space available with nine roster spots still to fill - and that’s after they unloaded Taylor Hall’s $6 million cap hit by trading him to Chicago.

By comparison, many of the rebuilding teams with cap space available - Philadelphia, Chicago, Arizona and Anaheim - are more focused on keeping roster spots open to develop their youth rather than add high-priced talent.

“We’re not looking for long-term contracts at this point, so don’t expect too much in a couple of days on that,” said Flyers general manager Danny Briere, who has spent the past month shedding veterans by trading defenseman Ivan Provorov in a three-team deal to Columbus and Kevin Hayes to St. Louis.

In the meantime, this year’s free-agent class has talent, but lacks the high-profile players of past summers.

The group is headed by 34-year-old Patrick Kane, who will miss the start of the season after having hip resurfacing surgery. Kane’s former Blackhawks teammate Jonathan Toews is available, though he has combined for just 27 goals and 68 points over the past two years since missing the entire 2020-21 season due to chronic immune response syndrome.

Tampa Bay forward Alex Killorn, who put up career-best numbers with 27 goals, 37 assists and 64 points, will attract attention, though he’s 34, and the Lightning are still hoping to re-sign him. Dmitry Orlov is regarded as the free agent class’s top defenseman, while Frederik Andersen, Tristan Jerry and Antti Raanta are among the goalies expected to be available.

The flat cap has led to more teams going the trade route to acquire talent because the player’s salary is already established, as opposed to the uncertainty that comes with having to negotiate a contract in free agency, and the potential of other teams entering the mix and upping the price.

“Ultimately, I think people are looking at the free agency market and it’s kind of thin this year. So if they want to improve their team, they’re looking at the trade market,” Yzerman said. “You get some certainty if you make a trade, as opposed to going in there two days from now, and we have no idea who or what you’re getting and what it’s going to cost you.”