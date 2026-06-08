 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
WNBA Weekly Preview: Angel Reese returns to Chicago; top picks Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles set for an encore
Tarik Skubal
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal works 5 scoreless innings in rehabilitation appearance
Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering wins the women’s Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffs_260608.jpg
Why Lynx should be favorite for WNBA No. 1 seed
cubs.png
Do odds still favor streaky Cubs to make playoffs?
game_3.png
Can Spurs bounce back in Game 3 of NBA Finals?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
WNBA Weekly Preview: Angel Reese returns to Chicago; top picks Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles set for an encore
Tarik Skubal
Tigers’ Tarik Skubal works 5 scoreless innings in rehabilitation appearance
Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering wins the women’s Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours

Top Clips

nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffs_260608.jpg
Why Lynx should be favorite for WNBA No. 1 seed
cubs.png
Do odds still favor streaky Cubs to make playoffs?
game_3.png
Can Spurs bounce back in Game 3 of NBA Finals?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb earns raves after playing with 2 dozen stitches from puck to face

  
Published June 8, 2026 12:25 PM
Maple Leafs win No. 1 pick in draft lottery
May 6, 2026 01:08 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery and explains why the broadcast was so "viewer-friendly."

LAS VEGAS — Brayden McNabb showed up for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with at least two dozen stitches in his face that forced the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman to wear a caged helmet for the first time since his youth hockey days in Davidson, Saskatchewan.

“It’s part of hockey,” McNabb said. “You get through it.”

After the Golden Knights took a 2-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes with a 5-4, double-overtime victoryt, Vegas coach John Tortorella was a bit less measured in describing the 35-year-old McNabb.

“When you get this far in the playoffs, it’s not so much sometimes the end result, it’s just attrition and all that goes in (with) what these athletes have to do to play as many games as we’ve played so far,” Tortorella said. “Those are the things you remember. I’ve been fortunate to be in a few playoffs along the way and see some of this. I haven’t seen something like this.

“I heard the players yelling ‘warrior,’” Tortorella said. “He’s more than that. I’m just blown away, how he’s gone about his business.”

McNabb took an 87 mph puck to the face in Game 2 at Carolina, and was taken to a hospital before the game ended.

Two days later, with a flight home in between, McNabb was back on the ice for warmups. Wearing that caged helmet with “mid-20s, maybe 30” stitches holding his wounds together, McNabb nearly logged 36 minutes of ice time, delivered an arena-rocking hip check to Carolina star Taylor Hall, and finished with two assists, including one on Shea Theodore’s game-winner.

“A little tough, but I was able to get through it,” McNabb said. “Felt pretty good for the most part. The cage was different, getting used to that was a little bit (different), but for the most part felt OK, especially felt better as the game went on.”

McNabb’s grit has become familiar to Golden Knights fans. He’s been with the franchise since its inaugural season in 2017-18 and has played in a franchise-record 647 games. He also leads the Golden Knights in blocked shots with 1,416, which is the most among NHL skaters since 2017-18.

“It’s got to be near the top,” Theodore said when asked how McNabb’s performance ranked during their nine years together in Vegas. “The stuff he went through from last game and everything. I mean, it’s incredible for him to kind of bounce back like that and be able to come in today, get ready to play, and I thought he played unbelievable.

“He’s just so impressive out there.”