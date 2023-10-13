 Skip navigation
Frankie Dettori Photocall - Southbank - Thursday 12th October
Popular Italian jockey Frankie Dettori reverses decision to retire from horse racing
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Lexi holds her own, 1 over par as play suspended
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Thompson hitting 'quality drives' at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
'Really high marks' for Lexi in PGA Tour debut

NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot

  
Published October 12, 2023 11:00 PM
NHL: Preseason-Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Sep 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) warms up before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS — The NHL suspended Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for two games without pay for an “illegal check to the head” of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday night.

Howden will lose nearly $20,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension, the NHL said Howden made Tanev’s head the primary target and that the hit was “avoidable.” The league also made the point of saying this was the first offense in Howden’s 280-game career.

Howden’s was given a match penalty for the hit, which occurred six minutes into the third period of the Knights’ season-opening 4-1 victory.

Vegas opened the night by raising its Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters.