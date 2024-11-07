 Skip navigation
Ovechkin scores his 861st career goal as the Capitals hand the struggling Predators another loss

  
Published November 7, 2024 06:01 PM
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals

Nov 6, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck as Nashville Predators defenseman Brady Skjei (76) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to reach 861 in his career, and the Washington Capitals beat the struggling Nashville Predators 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin beat Juuse Saros with 9:35 left in regulation for his eighth goal of the season, tying Connor McMichael for the team lead. Ovechkin is now just 34 goals from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record and is on pace to do it before this season is over.

McMichael and Aliaksei Protas also scored for the Capitals, who have won nine of their first 12 games. Logan Thompson made 33 saves to improve to 6-0-0 in his first six starts with Washington.

The Predators’ woes continued despite 33 saves from Saros and goals by Juuso Parssinen and Steven Stamkos. Nashville has opened 4-8-1 after signing Stamkos, 2023 playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei in a $100 million-plus free agency spending spree.

Predators: Coach Andrew Brunette acknowledged frustration seeping into his team’s game from not scoring, and hitting posts and the crossbar multiple times won’t help that effort.

Capitals: Matt Roy, who was injured in the season opener, had an assist in his 20:07 of ice time in his return.

Officials waved off a possible Nashville goal with 7:47 left for goaltender interference. Brunette challenged, and the call stood, putting the Predators on the penalty kill for the following 2 minutes at a time they needed to push to try to tie it.

Dylan Strome setting up Ovechkin’s goal was the 200th assist of his career. Only two players in the league have more than Strome’s 15 assists this season.

The Predators play the second half of their back to back Thursday night at Florida, while the Capitals host Pittsburgh on Friday night.