Quinton Byfield agrees to a 5-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings

  
Published July 16, 2024 03:57 PM
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings

Mar 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Quinton Byfield (55) reacts after scoring a goal during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Forward Quinton Byfield has agreed to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings announced the deal Monday for Byfield, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. The contract runs through the 2028-29 season.

The 21-year-old Byfield made significant strides last season with the Kings, recording a career-high 20 goals and 35 assists while playing 80 games. He was the first Los Angeles player to record a 20-goal season at his age since captain Anze Kopitar in 2007-08.

After a slow start to his NHL career as a teenager, the 6-foot-5 power forward has grown into a prominent role with the Kings, particularly on special teams. Byfield had a career-best 14 points on the power play last season, and he scored four game-winning goals while finishing with a plus-19 rating.

Los Angeles reached the playoffs for the third consecutive year, but was knocked out of the first round by Edmonton for the third straight season.

Byfield, who was a restricted free agent, will be the fifth Kings forward and eighth player with an average annual salary above $5 million next season.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL