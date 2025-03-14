Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to a 6-year, $37.5 million contract extension

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed goaltender Adin Hill to a six-year contract extension worth $37.5 million, rewarding him for backstopping them to the Stanley Cup in 2023 and excelling in the starting job since.

Hill will count $6.25 million against the salary cap from when the deal kicks in next NHL season through 2031. General manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the extension.

This season at age 28, Hill has played in a career high 53 games and has a 2.53 goals-against average and .906 save percentage to help Vegas vault to the top of the Pacific Division. That included a 27-save shutout at Columbus.

Hill was a journeyman on his third organization with no playoff experience when he was thrust in net during the second round two years ago after injuries to Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit. He went 11-4 with a 2.17 GAA and a league-best .932 save percentage to deliver the first championship in franchise history.