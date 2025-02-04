 Skip navigation
Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Cam Whitmore among soaring Rockets worth adding
WNBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bzpdolm5uh2ns0nrnc4l
Rivals250 Release: Breaking down the No. 1 at each offensive position
  John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,
  John Garcia Jr., Greg Smith, Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com
    ,

nbc_moto_quadlockv2_250203(1).jpg
Should 250SX have an age limit?
nbc_moto_sextonv2_250203(1).jpg
Sexton was 'most impressive' in 450SX Glendale
nbc_moto_haiden_250203.jpg
More Supercross experience will benefit Deegan

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wild’s Ryan Hartman suspended 10 games for slamming an opponent’s head to the ice

  
Published February 3, 2025 11:36 PM
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

Jan 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

David Banks-Imagn Images

Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been suspended 10 games for slamming an opponent’s head to the ice with his right arm on a faceoff.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban Monday night after holding a Zoom hearing with him hours earlier. Holding the hearing by Zoom instead of a phone call allowed the league to suspend for six or more games.

This is the longest suspension for on-ice conduct since Washington’s Tom Wilson got 20 games in 2018 for an illegal check to the head. That was reduced to 14 games on appeal by a neutral arbitrator, though Wilson had already served 16.

Hartman has the right to appeal, first to Commissioner Gary Bettman and then, if he chooses, to an arbitrator jointly appointed by the league and union. This is Hartman’s fifth suspension and fourth since 2023.

The collective bargaining agreement states, “Players who repeatedly violate league playing rules shall be more severely punished for each new violation.”

Hartman, 30, was initially ejected with a match penalty for roughing Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle late in the second period of the teams’ game Saturday night.

“Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance, using Stutzle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree,” Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension. “With Stutzle bent low and focused on winning the draw, Hartman chooses to take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion. Hartman intentionally uses his forearm and body weight to drive Stutzle’s head directly into the ice from a height, which makes this play inherently dangerous and unacceptable.”

Hartman is forfeiting $487,805 in salary as part of his 11th instance of supplemental discipline in 663 regular-season and playoff games since debuting in 2015.