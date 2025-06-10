Canadiens’ Lane Hutson earns Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round
Best U.S. Open groups: Lefties; best putters; longest and shortest
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Seattle
NCAA says online abuse related to sports betting declined during this year’s March Madness
Simeon Woods Richardson
Twins recall Simeon Woods Richardson for injury-thinned rotation

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round
Best U.S. Open groups: Lefties; best putters; longest and shortest
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice - Seattle
NCAA says online abuse related to sports betting declined during this year’s March Madness
Simeon Woods Richardson
Twins recall Simeon Woods Richardson for injury-thinned rotation

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Canadiens’ Lane Hutson earns Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year

  
Published June 10, 2025 01:32 PM

NEW YORK — Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Hutson led rookies in scoring with six goals and 60 assists in his inaugural NHL season as the Canadiens made a surprise return to the playoffs this season.

His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81) for the most by a rookie defenseman, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy, Brian Leetch (1988-89) and Gary Suter (1985-86) for the most by a rookie blueliner.

Hutson, selected 62nd overall by Montreal at the 2022 NHL draft, is the Canadiens’ second Calder recipient in the expansion era after goaltender Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The 21-year-old was surprised with the trophy at a dinner attended by more than 50 family and friends.

Hutson was the first-place selection on 165 of the 191 ballots cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was second in voting, followed by San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini.