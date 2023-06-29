 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations

Published June 29, 2023 02:23 PM
NHL: New York Islanders at Edmonton Oilers

Jan 5, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto (56) carries the puck around New York Islanders defensemen Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings picked up 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton on Thursday for future considerations.

The move clears salary cap space for the Oilers.

Yamamoto had 10 goals and 15 assists in 58 games last season, which was his sixth in Edmonton. The 2017 first-round draft pick has one year remaining on his contract at $3.1 million.

Kostin, a restricted free agent, had 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games with the Oilers after arriving from St. Louis in an October trade.

The Red Wings used its first pick in this week’s NHL draft on forward Nate Danielson at No. 9 overall.