Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests
Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees
Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Hometown Hopefuls: Kieran Smith, Connecticut

Top Clips

nbc_oht_alanacookintv_230720.jpg
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
nbc_cyc_vanaertleavingtdf_230720.jpg
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
nbc_edge_bte_bluejays_v2_230719.jpg
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Jersey Devils sign free agent forward Tomas Nosek to 1-year deal

  
Published July 20, 2023 08:59 AM
NHL: APR 28 Eastern Conference First Round - Bruins at Panthers

SUNRISE, FL - APRIL 23: Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) looks to cut off a pass during game six of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Friday, April 28, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils signed free agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million contract, general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Wednesday.

Nosek played in 66 games for Boston last season and had seven goals and 11 assists. He played in all seven of the Bruins’ playoff games in an opening-round loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

Nosek, from the Czech Republic, has skated in 398 career NHL games over eight seasons with Detroit, Vegas and Boston. He has 42 goals and 59 assists. He has played in 59 career playoff games, and was a member of the Golden Knights’ Western Conference championship team that played in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to his NHL career, Nosek played parts of three seasons (2014-15 to 2016-17) with Grand Rapids (AHL). In 2016-17, he was a member of the Griffins’ team that won the Calder Cup. He played eight seasons at home before coming to North America. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Detroit in June 2015.