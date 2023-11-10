 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round One
Els grabs early advantage at Champions finale with 63
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Henderson fires 62 to lead The Annika; Lexi two back
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round One
Noren shoots career-best 61 to lead Bermuda Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_nedbankgolfchallengerd1lites_231109.jpg
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_charlesschwabrd1lites_231109.jpg
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 1
Gibbs.jpg
Assessing Gibbs’ workload when Montgomery returns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round One
Els grabs early advantage at Champions finale with 63
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Henderson fires 62 to lead The Annika; Lexi two back
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round One
Noren shoots career-best 61 to lead Bermuda Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_nedbankgolfchallengerd1lites_231109.jpg
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_charlesschwabrd1lites_231109.jpg
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 1
Gibbs.jpg
Assessing Gibbs’ workload when Montgomery returns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry day-to-day because of swelling around the eye

  
Published November 9, 2023 09:33 PM
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks

Nov 4, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) stands in net during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is day-to-day because of swelling around his right eye.

Jarry was cut in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique in the second period of a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said additional testing on Jarry ruled out a possible concussion.

“The only challenge is his eye’s closed with the swelling, so he’s got a little bit of limited vision with just the swelling in his eye,” Sullivan said Thursday. “When that goes down, I think he’ll be good to go.”

Jarry is 4-5-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in nine games for the Penguins this season.

Magnus Hellberg came in to finish out the combined shutout and will start against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. He has a 2.14 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in two relief appearances.

Joel Blomqvist was recalled from the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate on Thursday and will back up Hellberg as Pittsburgh tries for a third straight win after losing five of its previous six games.