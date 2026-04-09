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Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season

  
Published April 9, 2026 10:30 AM
Ron Francis

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 02: President of Hockey Operations for the Seattle Kraken Ron Francis gives Adam Larsson #6 of the Seattle Kraken a silver stick for playing in his 1,000th NHL game before a game against the Utah Mammoth at Climate Pledge Arena on April 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

SEATTLE — Ron Francis will step down as president of hockey operations at the end of the season, the Seattle Kraken announced.

Francis, 63, was promoted from his longtime role as general manager last April, shortly after the Kraken fired coach Dan Bylsma. The Kraken said the decision was mutually agreed upon to have Francis step down at the end of the season.

In their fifth season, the Kraken are 32-34-11, have lost 10 of their last 11 games and are tied with the New York Rangers for the fourth-fewest points (75) of any team in the NHL.

“Ron and I agreed that this is the right moment to make a thoughtful transition for both Ron and the organization, and move in a new direction,” co-owner Tod Leiweke said in a statement. “From a small office in Lower Queen Anne to the 32nd NHL franchise, Ron’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building this franchise from the ground up.”

Barring a late surge and some help from the teams ahead of them in the standings, the Kraken are in line to finish their third straight season without a playoff appearance. Seattle has not qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2022-23 season, in which they lost in the second round to the Dallas Stars in seven games.

“It has been an honor to help launch and lead the Seattle Kraken over the past seven years,” Francis said in a statement. “I am proud of the culture we built, the people we brought together, and the milestones we achieved, including our historic first playoff run. I want to thank our entire ownership group, everyone throughout the organization, and our incredible fans for their unwavering support. This organization has a bright future, and I’m grateful to have been part of its beginning.”