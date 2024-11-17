 Skip navigation
Ryan Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Darnell Nurse

  
Published November 17, 2024 05:48 PM
ryan reaves maple leafs

Sep 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves (75) lines up for a faceoff against the Montreal Canadiens in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Reaves also was fined $35,156.25, the NHL’s Department of Safety announced.

The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.

Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.