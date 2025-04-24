 Skip navigation
Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:53 AM

DENVER — Tyler Seguin scored at 5:31 of overtime after Dallas killed a late double-minor penalty, and the Stars beat Colorado 2-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday night in a contest that featured the return of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series with its second straight overtime victory. The Stars have led for only 1:02 in regulation so far.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Denver.

Seguin knocked the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood off a feed from Mason Marchment. It was Marchment who was sent off for four minutes in the final minute of regulation for a high-stick that caught Brock Nelson in the face.

“We did a lot of really good things,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Our penalty killing has been one of the best in the league the last three years. We felt confident into the overtime that we could get the job done. And if we did, I think there was a good feeling that we were going to win the game.

“Knowing Mason and how he was feeling about that penalty, you couldn’t have written a better script for how it ended.”

Seguin had his second career OT playoff goal. His first was in 2012 with Boston.

“Good feeling,” Seguin said. “There’s so much more tonight than that goal. It’s the penalty kill, it’s the details of the game of what the guys did. ... I was just the beneficiary of it. Collectively, just a great road win by the guys.”

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell made a key play in overtime when he deflected a shot by Artturi Lehkonen down low.

Jamie Benn tied it midway through the third period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first period for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

The late score spoiled the return of Landeskog, who was greeted with cheers and chants by the amped-up crowd in his first NHL appearance since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. Landeskog has been sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee.

It was some 1,032 days since his last Avalanche game. He became the fifth player in NHL history — a minimum of 700 games played — to return to his team after 1,000 or more days without a contest, according to NHL Stats.

Landeskog played more than 13 minutes and had a team-leading six hits.

“Felt great in all areas tonight in terms of being back,” Landeskog said. “Very special night regardless of the outcome.”

The Avalanche finished 0 for 6 on the power play. Asked what needed to better with the skater advantage, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar simply said, “everything.”