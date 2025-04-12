 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State receives rings for winning College Football Playoff championship
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
Yankees place Stroman on 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
USHL presents inaugural Gaudreau Award to Ethan Wyttenbach of Sioux Falls Stampede

  
Published April 12, 2025 04:15 PM
News: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candelight vigil

Sep 4, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Mourners gather for a candlelight vigil to remember Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau at Nationwide Arena. Gaudreau, along with his brother, Matthew, died in a bicycle crash last week. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images via Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

Adam Cairns/Adam Cairns-Imagn Images via Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The United States Hockey League on Saturday named Ethan Wyttenbach of the Sioux Falls Stampede the inaugural winner of the Gaudreau Award in honor of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The league established the award to pay tribute to the brothers who died last summer when they were struck by a car while riding their bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. Parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau surprised Wyttenbach in the locker room to deliver the news.

“This award was created to honor their legacy and to serve as a shining example of excellence, character, and heart both on and off the ice,” said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan, who is also a New Jersey native. “Johnny and Matthew left an immeasurable impact on the communities where they lived and played. They were not only exceptional players and teammates but, most importantly, extraordinary people. Their love for the game was only surpassed by their love for their families.”

Wyttenbach was Sioux Falls’ top scorer this season despite missing time with an injury. Before getting hurt, he also led the team in community service hours. The league said he spent time filling food bags at Feeding South Dakota, served dinners at the St. Francis House and rung bells for The Salvation Army, along with school visits and youth hockey practices.