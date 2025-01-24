 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Utah Hockey Club’s bid to trademark ‘Yeti’ for team name hits snag

  
Published January 24, 2025 04:09 PM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Utah

Jan 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Hockey Club celebrates a win over the Winnipeg Jets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rob Gray/Rob Gray-Imagn Images

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has refused a request by the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club to trademark the name Utah Yetis.

The USPTO issued a refusal Jan. 9, citing the “likelihood of confusion” with other notable brands using the name, such as Yeti Coolers. KSL.com first reported news of the refusal earlier this week.

The team has three months to file a response to what is described as a “nonfinal office action” to keep the application alive, while it can also request a three-month extension.

The application had sought to use the name for apparel such as T-shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, scarves, gloves and leggings.

The former Arizona Coyotes franchise relocated to Utah after being sold last April and is regarded as an expansion team. The team later gave fans an option to choose their favorite possible team names and announced in June that it was down to six finalists, with Yeti being one of those.

In a statement reported by ESPN, Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said the team had always intended to complete its first season as UHC.

“We will continue to involve the community in the final stages of the naming and branding process and are fully on track with our plans to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season,” Armstrong said.