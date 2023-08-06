 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Tyreek Hill
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_indycar_indynxtnashvilleehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Music City GP
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Tyreek Hill
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_indycar_indynxtnashvilleehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Music City GP
nbc_pk_frankreichintv_230806.jpg
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks

  
Published August 6, 2023 12:24 PM
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames

Mar 25, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also includes the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris as the NHL’s top defenseman since Doug Harvey in 1961. The 33-year-old Swede became the first player at the position to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

“While it is always difficult to trade a player of the caliber of Erik Karlsson, this trade accomplishes several goals for our franchise,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “It adds two forwards to our roster who have proven ability to produce offensively at the NHL level and solidifies our NHL defense corps. Additionally, acquiring another first-round pick gives us the opportunity to continue fortifying our development system with high-end prospects and provides us some financial flexibility to add players as we see fit in the future.”

The complicated trade involved the Canadiens to make the salaries work. Karlsson has four years left on his contract at a cap hit of $11.5 million - $1.5 million of which San Jose will retain through the end of the deal in 2027.

As part of the trade, the Penguins also received forward Rem Pitlick, prospect Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s 2026 third-round pick. The Sharks also got Mike Hoffman from the Canadiens.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL