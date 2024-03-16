 Skip navigation
New York Rangers sign Swedish goalie Hugo Ollas, who played at Merrimack College

  
Published March 16, 2024 12:17 AM
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with Swedish goaltender Hugo Ollas on a two-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Friday with the 21-year-old who appeared in 21 games for Merrimack College this season, posting a 2.84 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He played three seasons and 64 games for the Warriors, compiling a 27-27 record, 2.48 GAA, a .914 save percentage and six shutouts.

In 2022-23, he had a 10-9 record, .915 save percentage and collected five shutouts.

Before attending Merrimack, Ollas appeared in 11 games in 2020-21 in the Swedish Hockey League. He also competed for the Swedish U17 team in international play.

Ollas was selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.