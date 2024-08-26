2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker

We’ll be tracking the roster moves that all 16 NFC teams make to reach the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. All the moves can be found here:

Arizona Cardinals:

Atlanta Falcons: Waived or released DL Bradlee Anae, TE Jordan Thomas, WR Josh Ali, G Zack Bailey, DB Lukas Denis, DB William Hooper, LB Storey Jackson, T Jared Jones-Smyth, T John Leslie, LB Donavan Matin, QB John Paddock, TE Austin Stogner, and DB Trey Laval.

Carolina Panthers:

Chicago Bears: Waived or released TE Tommy Sweeney, DB Douglas Coleman, and DL Keith Randolph. Placed WR Nsimba Webster and RB Ian Wheeler on IR. Acquired DT Chris Williams in trade with Cleveland.

Dallas Cowboys:

Detroit Lions: Placed CB Emmanuel Moseley on IR and OL Christian Mahogny on NFI.

Green Bay Packers:

Los Angeles Rams: Waived or released RB Boston Scott, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, WR J.J. Laap, T Blake Larson, C Alec Lindstrom, LB Ochaun Mathis, DB Cameron McCutcheon, G Grant Miller, RB SaRodorick Thompson, QB Dresser Winn, T Matt Kaskey, and DE Carlos Watkins.

Minnesota Vikings: Waived QB Matt Corral, CB A.J. Green, RB DeWayne McBride, TE Sammis Reyes, RB Mo Ibrahim, CB Jaylin Williams, TE Neal Johnson, WR Justin Hall, LB Owen Porter, OL Chuck Filiaga, OL Doug Nester, OL Matt Cindric, OL Spencer Rolland, and DL Tyler Manoa.

New Orleans Saints:

New York Giants: Waived OL Marcus McKethan, DT Kyler Baugh, CB Breon Borders, CB Christian Holmes, S Clayton Isbell, WR John Jiles, RB Joshua Kelley, LB Trey Kiser, RB Lorenzo Lingard, WR Ayir Asante, DT Timmy Horne, and DB Jonathan Sutherland.

Philadelphia Eagles:

San Francisco 49ers:

Seattle Seahawks: Acquired LB Trevis Gipson in trade with Jacksonville.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Released WR Sterling Shepard.

Washington Commanders: