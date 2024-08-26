2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker

We’ll be tracking the roster moves that all 16 AFC teams make to reach the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. All the moves can be found here:

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills: Waived or released QB Anthony Brown, WR Damiere Byrd, OL Kevin Jarvis, DE Rondell Bothroyd, LB Shayne Simon, LB Deion Jones, and CB Kyron Brown. Placed S Terrell Burgess and S Dee Delaney on IR.

Cinicinnati Bengals: Waived OL Jackson Carman, WR Hakeem Butler, RB Noah Cain, DE Andre Carter, LB Aaron Casey, S Michael Dowell, CB Allan George, WR Kwamie Lassiter II, QB Rocky Lombardi, G Eric Miller, and DT Joshua Pryor.

Cleveland Browns: Placed RB Nick Chubb on PUP list and RB Nyheim Hines on NFI list. Traded DT Chris Williams to Chicago.

Denver Broncos:

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts: Waived or released S Ronnie Harrison, WR Tyrie Cleveland, DE Derek Rivers, WR Greg Ward, CB Clay Fields III, K Spencer Shrader, QB Kedon Slovis, WR Derek Slywka, and LB Mike Smith Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Traded LB Trevis Gipson to Seattle. Released WR Denzel Mims, CB Tevaughn Campbell, TE Chris Myarick, and OL Keaton Sutherland. Waived DE Raymond Johnson, DT Jonathan Marshall, LB Andrew Parker Jr., WR Joseph Scates, DE Breeland Speaks, and WR Seth Williams.

Kansas City Chiefs: Waived QB Ian Book.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Los Angeles Chargers:

Miami Dolphins: Placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, and OL Isaiah Wynn on PUP list. Released QB Mike White and TE Jody Fortson. Placed WR Anthony Schwartz on IR.

New England Patriots:

New York Jets:

Pittsburgh Steelers: Waived OL Tyler Beach, WR Jacob Copeland, RB Daijun Edwards, OL Devery Hamilton, WR T.J. Luther, DL Marquiss Spencer, LB Kyahva Tezino, and DB Kiondre Thomas.

Tennessee Titans: