2025 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates from all 32 teams for Tuesday cutdown deadline

NFL teams are cutting from their 90-player training camp rosters to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season.

When is the roster cut deadline?

The NFL roster cutdown deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. All NFL teams, which could carry 90 players during the offseason, must be down to 53 players on their active roster by the Tuesday afternoon deadline. Most players will be placed on waivers, meaning they can be claimed by other teams, but more experienced veteran players become free agents as soon as they are released and are not subject to waivers. Other players will go on injured reserve or other roster lists that do not count toward the 53-player limit.

Here’s the latest 53-man roster news:

The Patriots waived Layden Robinson in another sign of the weakness of their 2024 draft class.

The Eagles traded Darian Kennard to the Packers.

The Jaguars traded Fred Johnson to the Eagles.

The Cowboys cut La’el Collins.

The Vikings cut Brett Rypien.

The Commanders traded Brian Robinson to the 49ers.

The Eagles waived Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Vikings traded Sam Howell to the Eagles and signed Carson Wentz.

The Jets traded Derrick Nnadi to the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers cut Shilo Sanders.

The Eagles waived Lewis Cine.