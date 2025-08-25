 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates from all 32 teams for Tuesday cutdown deadline

  
Published August 25, 2025 11:59 AM

NFL teams are cutting from their 90-player training camp rosters to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season, and we’ll be regularly updating this space with links to all our posts on the biggest news from roster cutdowns.

When is the roster cut deadline?

The NFL roster cutdown deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. All NFL teams, which could carry 90 players during the offseason, must be down to 53 players on their active roster by the Tuesday afternoon deadline. Most players will be placed on waivers, meaning they can be claimed by other teams, but more experienced veteran players become free agents as soon as they are released and are not subject to waivers. Other players will go on injured reserve or other roster lists that do not count toward the 53-player limit.

Here’s the latest 53-man roster news:

The Patriots waived Layden Robinson in another sign of the weakness of their 2024 draft class.

The Eagles traded Darian Kennard to the Packers.

The Jaguars traded Fred Johnson to the Eagles.

The Cowboys cut La’el Collins.

The Vikings cut Brett Rypien.

The Commanders traded Brian Robinson to the 49ers.

The Eagles waived Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Vikings traded Sam Howell to the Eagles and signed Carson Wentz.

The Jets traded Derrick Nnadi to the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers cut Shilo Sanders.

The Eagles waived Lewis Cine.