MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Wide Receiver, Part One

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
Alt shaped by brother's NHL, father's NFL careers
nbc_dps_dponcaitlinclarknikedeal_240418.jpg
Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure Nike deal
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
Williamson's injury raises long-term questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rick Allen Download

Rick Allen

Lead Race Announcer, NASCAR on NBC

Rick Allen serves as the lead race announcer for NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage, alongside analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. During Allen’s tenure with NBC Sports, he has also called IndyCar Series races as well as Global Rally Cross racing. In addition, Allen has served on the voting panel of the NASCAR Hall of Fame since its inception in 2010.

A versatile member of the NBC Sports on-air family, Allen also serves as a play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of multiple other sports.

Away from motorsports, Allen has called upon his past successes and knowledge as a 3-time All-American Decathlete to lend his lead broadcasting talents to USA Track and Field Indoor and Outdoor Championships, the Millrose Games, the Boston Marathon, and the World Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships on NBC Sports.

In the racing off-season, Allen calls Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball games on NBCSN.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Allen served as a play-by-play announcer for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for over 11 seasons. Before his television career, Allen was a public address announcer for the University of Nebraska, and Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb.

Allen grew up in Grand Island, Neb. and graduated from the University of Nebraska. He has been married to his wife Kris for over 23 years, and has two sons, Eric and Ryan, who both currently are attending college.